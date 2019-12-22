Wessex family join the Queen at church as Prince Philip spends another night in hospital - pictures Her Majesty attended church with Prince Edward, Countess Sophie and their children

The Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn joined the Queen at church in Sandringham on Sunday, as it's confirmed that the Duke of Edinburgh has spent a further night in hospital. The royal group were pictured arriving ahead of the service at St Mary Magdalene Church, with Her Majesty looking festive in a green outfit, and Sophie wrapped up warm in a white coat and feathered hat.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn joined the Queen

Prince Edward and Sophie's son James, 12, looked smart in a navy blue suit, while Louise, 16, wore a pale blue coat and black tights. The Wessexes joined the Queen following uncertainty whether Prince Philip would be well enough to leave the King Edward VII Hospital in London, where he has been treated since Friday.

MORE: The Queen pictured baking with Prince George in adorable photos

Countess Sophie was pictured leaving church as crowds looked on

A statement confirmed that the Prince had been admitted to hospital for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition. A spokesperson at Buckingham Palace said: "The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor." The 98-year-old was not taken by ambulance and it was a planned admission.

Lady Louise and her brother Viscount Severn

The Queen did not change her schedule and left Buckingham Palace for Norfolk by train on Friday, to begin her traditional festive break at her private Sandringham estate - where she is traditionally joined by various members of her family during that time. On Christmas Day, she is expected to be accompanied by the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the annual service at St Mary Magdalene's.

Her Majesty wore a festive green outfit

It's been a busy week for Her Majesty as she hosted a party to thank household staff on Monday, followed by a Christmas lunch with extended members of her family at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. Prince Philip is expected to remain in hospital for a number of days.

MORE: How 2019 was a royal year to remember