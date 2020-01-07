Prince George and Princess Charlotte return to school after Christmas holidays The Cambridge kids have started their second term

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children returned to school on Tuesday, after enjoying a couple of weeks off for Christmas. Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, attend Thomas's Battersea in West London, which is just a short drive from their home at Kensington Palace.

George is in Year 2 at the £18,915-a-year school, while Charlotte became a Reception pupil in September. Prince William and Kate dropped their daughter off for her first day of school and the young royal showed no signs of nerves, as she was taken to her new classroom.The royal couple are regulars on the school run.

Princess Charlotte's first day at school in September

Shortly after completing their first term in December, George and Charlotte attended the Queen's annual Christmas lunch for her extended family at Buckingham Palace, along with their parents and younger brother Prince Louis.

William and George arrived at the festive bash a little earlier than Kate, Charlotte and Louis, so they could make Christmas puddings with the Queen and Prince Charles.

George and Charlotte on Christmas Day in Sandringham

The four generations of the family supported a Royal British Legion project, Together at Christmas initiative, which aims to provide extra support to the Armed Forces community at annual festive "get-togethers" across the charity's network, both at home and abroad. The foursome stirred four puddings together - which traditionally brings good luck - and each placed commemorative sixpences into the mixture, ready to be found by those attending the gatherings next year.

The Cambridges spent Christmas Day in Sandringham, Norfolk, when George and Charlotte made their public debut at the annual church service. The Princess delighted royal fans as she curtseyed to her great-grandmother, the Queen, and hugged a member of the public, after she was given a present.

On Christmas Day, the Duchess of Cambridge also released a new photo she'd taken of her family at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, in spring 2019. The black and white photo shows Prince William kissing one-year-old Louis on the cheek, while Charlotte has her hands on her younger brother's shoulders. George, dressed in a coat, sits in a wicker chair to the right and beams at his mother behind the camera.

