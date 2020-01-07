The Duchess of Cornwall to carry out rare joint engagement with sister-in-law Princess Anne The pair will visit the University of Aberdeen

The Duchess of Cornwall will carry out a rare engagement with her sister-in-law Princess Anne on Tuesday 14 January, Clarence House has announced. Camilla, 72, will attend a special graduation ceremony at the University of Aberdeen (of which she is chancellor) to confer honorary degrees upon the Princess Royal and Professor Janet Darbyshire. While Camilla is known as the Duchess of Cornwall, her Scottish title is the Duchess of Rothesay, which was given to her on her wedding day to Prince Charles on 9 April 2005.

READ: Find out the top most hardworking royals of 2019

Princess Anne and Camilla in Sandringham on Christmas Day

Princess Anne will receive the honorary degree of Doctor of Laws to mark her outstanding contribution to public life and sport for more than four decades, with much of her work relating to education and charities based in Scotland. Professor Darbyshire will receive the honorary degree of Doctor of Science for the significant impact she has made in clinical science over the past 40 years. Around 400 guests, including university alumni, staff, students, supporters and civic and industry leaders will attend the formal ceremony next week.

GALLERY: Duchess Camilla's decade of style

Camilla and Anne at the London 2012 Olympics

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's daughter, 69, topped the list for the most hardworking royal for the third year in a row in 2019, having worked 165 days, according to PA Media. Princess Anne's older brother, the Prince of Wales, closely followed by attending 125 days of official engagements during the past 12 months.

Anne sent Twitter into meltdown in December, after a viral video clip appeared to show her being chastised by the Queen, for allegedly not greeting US President Donald Trump at the Nato reception. But what really happened was that Mr Trump was the last in a queue of leaders to be received by the monarch and when the monarch looked to see who was next, it was her daughter, who was not part of the official welcoming party. The video captured Anne raising both her hands in the air and laughing, as she remarked: "It's just me", before adding: "And this lot", pointing to the members of the household behind her.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.