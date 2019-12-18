The Duchess of Cornwall will travel to Poland in the new year to attend commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of former Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Clarence House has announced that Camilla, 72, will attend the moving service at the former Auschwitz-Birkenau camp on Monday 27 January 2020, which will mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. She will join approximately 200 Auschwitz and Holocaust survivors from the UK, Europe, the US, Canada, Israel and Australia at the memorial.

Prince William at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City in June 2018

The Duchess' husband, the Prince of Wales, will also attend the World Holocaust Forum at the invitation of Israeli President, Reuven Rivlin, on Thursday 23 January 2020. During his overseas visit to Israel, Prince Charles will undertake a number of engagements on behalf of the British Government. The heir to the throne, 71, will also travel to the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Charles' official trip comes after the Duke of Cambridge was the first British royal to visit Israel and Palestine in June 2018. Further details about the Prince and Duchess' visits are yet to be released.

It will be Charles and Camilla's first overseas trips of 2020, following a busy year which saw them travel to the Caribbean, Northern Ireland, Germany and New Zealand together. Charles also welcomed his fourth grandchild when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child Archie was born in May 2019. The Prince and Duchess are expected to spend Christmas at Sandringham with the Queen and other members of the royal family.

