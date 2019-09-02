Royals head back to work this week - take a look at their busy schedules Summer is officially over!

After weeks of rest and relaxation, members of the British royal family will return to work this week following their summer break. Although not an official engagement, royal fans will be delighted to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge taking Prince George and Princess Charlotte to school at Thomas's Battersea for Charlotte's first day on Thursday. Then on Friday, Prince William will visit Hendon Football Club in Kingsbury, London to learn more about the club's mental health outreach initiatives, as part of the royals' Heads Up campaign. Kensington Palace is yet to announce Kate's first official engagement.

Prince William and Kate will take Prince George and Princess Charlotte to school

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall will open a new exhibition at the Royal School of Needlework (RSN) at Hampton Court Palace. Here, she will meet the team who created a hand-embroidered portrait of the royal. According to Court Circular, Camilla will also will visit the newly-refurbished Victory Services Club in Seymour Place, where the Royal Osteoporosis Society will celebrate the 90th anniversary of the British Dance Council.

On Tuesday, Princess Anne will unveil the Plymouth Merchant Navy Monument at Plymouth Hoe in Devon before travelling to Edinburgh on Thursday to attend a 'Team Run' Training Session at Murrayfield Stadium. The engagements come shortly after the royals joined the Queen and Prince Philip at their summer retreat in Balmoral. Over the past few weeks, the Queen has been pictured several times attending church with members of her family, including her sons Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, as well as the Countess of Wessex and her children, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.

It is well known that the Queen adores her summer months in Balmoral. Her granddaughter Princess Eugenie previously opened up the family's special times in Scotland during a rare interview, in which she revealed just how much Balmoral means to her grandmother. "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run," Eugenie said during an appearance on ITV's Our Queen At Ninety.

