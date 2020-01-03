Prince William teams up with Strictly's Alex Scott and other football stars for important cause Prince William is continuing his work around mental health

The Duke of Cambridge has teamed up with a host of football stars, including former Lionesses defender and Strictly Come Dancing's Alex Scott, to encourage fans to look after their mental health.

Prince William, 37, has voiced a powerful new film for his Heads Up campaign, in collaboration with Public Health England’s Every Mind Matters. The likes of Frank Lampard, Harry Maguire, Alex Scott, Dele Alli, Jordan Pickford, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Son Heung-Min, Hamza Choudhury and Slaven Bilic, feature in the clip to encourage football fans to 'Take A Minute' to consider their mental well-being. The short film will be played in stadiums and broadcast to millions as kick-off times across all Third Round fixtures are delayed by one minute.

William, who is president of the Football Association, says in the film: "In life, as in football, we all go through highs and lows. We can all sometimes feel anxious or stressed. At moments even the little things can seem a struggle. But we can all start to change things.

"Every Mind Matters and Heads Up will show you the simple steps you can take to look after your mental health - helping to boost your mood, improve your sleep and feel ready for life's ups and downs."

The dad-of-three surprised football fans in October when he popped into the Prince Albert pub in Battersea, south-west London, to watch the England vs Czech Republic match. William chatted to the group, who have been supported by mental health charities Mind and CALM, as part of the Heads Up campaign.

The Duke, who is an avid Aston Villa fan, also visited rival club West Bromwich Albion's training ground in November, where he was given football shirts for his two youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William, who took six-year-old Prince George to his first Aston Villa match in October, was told by club CEO Mark Jenkins, "I don't think we've got a chance with your eldest," as he gave the royal dad a football for his son instead.

The Cambridges, who recently shared their highlights from 2019 on Instagram, celebrated Christmas in Sandringham with the Queen and other members of the royal family.

