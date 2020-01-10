Meghan Markle reunited with baby Archie in Canada after the Sussexes' shock announcement The royal tot was reportedly left in the care of his nanny

The Duchess of Sussex has returned to Canada to be reunited with her baby son Archie, a spokeswoman has confirmed. It comes as Prince Harry and Meghan announced they are stepping back as senior members of the royal family on Wednesday.

The Sussexes had only recently returned to the UK after a six-week break in Canada, where they spent Thanksgiving and Christmas. The couple's eight-month-old son remained in the country while they flew back to London, reportedly looked after by a nanny and Meghan's close friend Jessica Mulroney.

Archie was born in May 2019

It is understood that the Duchess was always due to return to Canada after attending meetings in the UK, according to PA news agency. Harry and Meghan were seen in public for the first time since November on Tuesday as they visited Canada House to thank the High Commissioner for the hospitality they received during their stay in Vancouver.

Following the Sussexes' announcement this week, the Queen, Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge have directed aides to help Harry and Meghan to find a "workable solution" that will allow them to change their royal roles.

Senior courtiers began discussions on Thursday and sources told HELLO! that they hope to come up with a plan that will allow Harry and Meghan pursue their vision for their future within days, rather than weeks.

Harry and Meghan at Canada House on Tuesday

"They want to try to do something different and the family is resolved to help them see if it can be done," said an insider. "There is a lot to do, but people are calm and focused on making this work."

Former actress Meghan lived in Toronto for several years while filming US legal drama Suits and often shared glimpses into her home life on her now-deleted Instagram account. The Duke and Duchess plan to balance their time between the UK and North America in their new roles. They will continue to live at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor while they are in the UK.

