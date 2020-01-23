Prince Charles denies snubbing US Vice President Mike Pence by avoiding handshake The Prince of Wales explained why he hadn't shook the Vice President's hand

Prince Charles has denied claims he snubbed US Vice President Mike Pence by avoiding shaking his hand. The Prince of Wales appeared to walk straight past Mr Pence and his wife Karen at the World Holocaust Forum on Thursday, which marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Hosted at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem, world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron gathered at the event, which marked Prince Charles' first official trip to Israel.

Photo: AFP PHOTO / HO / Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Centre

Footage at the event showed the Prince talking to one dignitary before moving straight past Mr Pence and his wife to talk to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was standing on their other side. Social media users commented on what they deemed to be an intentional snub, with many amused while others were appalled.

However, both Prince Charles and the Vice President have denied that there was any animosity between them, with Clarence House explaining that the future King hadn't ignored President Trump's deputy, but they had a "warm and friendly" chat earlier in the day. "Shortly before the Yad Vashem memorial event began the prince and Vice President Pence and his wife had a warm and friendly chat, which is why they did not greet each other again in the room," a spokesperson said.

This is not true. VP and Prince Charles spoke prior to entering the event floor and after his remarks as well. https://t.co/Qr79TN42Ax pic.twitter.com/LhsQVtHMRF — Katie Waldman (@VPPressSec) January 23, 2020

Prince Charles met Vice President Mike Pence before the memorial event

Meanwhile, Mr Pence's press secretary Katie Waldman verified the explanation by sharing a photo and video of the pair meeting ahead of the memorial event. "This is not true. VP and Prince Charles spoke prior to entering the event floor and after his remarks as well," she said.

Prince Charles gave a speech at the event, in which he told guests the story of "incomprehensible humanity" must not be forgotten, and warned that "hatred and intolerance still lurk in the human heart".

