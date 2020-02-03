Prince William and Kate Middleton to carry out rare joint engagement with Charles and Camilla It's a cause close to their hearts

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will carry out a rare joint engagement with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall next week, according to the diary entries on Prince Charles' website. The foursome will visit the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre Stanford Hall in Loughborough together on Tuesday 11 February. The entry says that Charles, Camilla, William and Kate will meet patients and staff during the visit.

The DMRC is a rehabilitation centre for the armed forces and began treating patients in October 2018, replacing Headley Court in Surrey, following a decision made by the Ministry of Defence to relocate clinical Rehabilitation to Stanford Hall. The centre provides neurological care, occupational therapy and physical rehabilitation using adapted gyms and a specialised Help for Heroes swimming pool complex.

William opened the new centre in 2018

Prince William officially opened the new treatment centre in June 2018 and he was the patron of the charity raising money for the centre. The facility was owned by the late 6th Duke of Westminster, Gerald Grosvenor, who started the project and was handed over by his son Hugh Grosvenor. William and his brother Prince Harry have previously visited Headley Court, as have Charles and Camilla.

The Cambridges and Charles and Camilla are often together for formal occasions such as Trooping the Colour, Remembrance Day and Christmas in Sandringham. The foursome also enjoyed a day out together at Royal Ascot last summer. This week William and Kate will carry out engagements in South Wales on Tuesday, while Charles and Camilla will attend a reception for supporters of the British Asian Trust at Banqueting House in Whitehall London.

