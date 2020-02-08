A stunning video has emerged of Princess Diana on her wedding day, and her tiara is perhaps one of the sparkliest we've ever seen! In the short clip, shared on an Instagram page called Lady Diana Forever, the late princess can be seen walking down the aisle in her gorgeous wedding gown, and beneath her magical veil the mother-of-two's jaw-dropping tiara can be seen glittering away.

It's no surprise that Diana opted for such a standout headpiece, after all, her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981 was one of the biggest media events of all time. Viewers held their breath as the bride stepped from the Glass Coach wearing a momentous gown by David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

Speaking of tiaras, royal fans will be excited to know that this spring they will witness Princess Beatrice wearing a tiara for the very first time at her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, which will take place at the Chapel Royal, located within the grounds of St James’s Palace in London. We can't wait to see what type of tiara Beatrice opts for on her big day!

Princess Diana and Prince Charles on their wedding day

Princess Eugenie has also spoken in the past of the fact that she had never worn a tiara until her wedding day. The royal borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara from her grandmother the Queen for the ceremony, pairing the stunning headpiece with a beautiful gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

The tiara was made of brilliant and rose-cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side. Speaking about her exquisite headpiece in audio commentary taken from an exhibition at Windsor Castle in which the tiara was on display, Eugenie said: "It was the most incredible thing to wear such a piece of history that my grandmother had lent me, very proud moment and the beautiful earrings were a gift from my husband."

