Prince Harry reveals he has been in therapy for three years during surprise appearance in Miami The Duke of Sussex was joined by wife Meghan Markle

The Duke of Sussex made a surprising revelation on Thursday as he attended an exclusive event in Miami alongside his wife the Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry and Meghan were guest speakers at a JP Morgan event which took place at the 1 Hotel in Miami’s South Beach on Thursday night. According to Page Six, Harry was introduced to the stage by his wife, who said a few words about her love for her husband, before introducing Harry. The Duke then reportedly revealed during his speech that he has been secretly attending therapy sessions for the past three years to overcome the childhood trauma of losing his mother, Princess Diana.

WATCH: Prince Harry gives first speech since agreement with the Queen about his and Meghan Markle's future

The outlet reports that Harry was very open about how his mother's tragic death affected him as a child, and still to this day, which led him to seek out professional help. The Duke also reportedly spoke about his and Meghan's choice to step back from their roles as senior working members of the royal family last month, a decision he reportedly does not regret as he doesn't want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child. A spokeswoman for the Sussexes would not comment on their private schedule, but HELLO! has confirmed that the couple attended the gathering in Miami where the Duke spoke.

The couple's appearance comes after HELLO! revealed that they turned down an invitation to present the award for Best Picture at this Sunday’s 92nd Academy Awards. According to a source, “they were honoured by the request, but declined the invitation”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance in Miami on Thursday

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle increase security at their Canada home

The couple - along with their son Archie - are living in Canada as they prepare to drop their HRH titles and quit the monarchy for a life of personal and financial freedom. The family-of-three will now split their time between the UK and North America. In one of his final engagements before flying to Canada last month, Harry told guests at a charity dinner for Sentebale that the UK will always be his home and that he and Meghan had hoped to serve the Queen and country.

"The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change," he said. "I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life."

Prince Harry and Meghan are now in Canada with son Archie

MORE: Mike Tindall quizzed over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shock decision

He continued: "I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith - thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.