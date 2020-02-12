The Countess of Wessex won't be celebrating Valentine’s Day this year with her husband, Prince Edward. Instead Sophie will spend the day in Germany. According to the royal family's official diary, the 55-year-old is scheduled to be in the European country on the 14th February; no further information has been given at this time. Sophie's diary then remains clear until 26 February, when she will attend a reception at St James's Palace for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness in her role as Global Ambassador.

Prince Edward and Sophie were married in June 1999

No doubt, Sophie and Edward – the Queen's youngest child - will find time for some belated Valentine's celebrations together. Considered one of the strongest royal couple, they marked their 20th wedding anniversary last year. The royal couple, who met at a tennis match in 1993, were married on 19th June 1999, and had a relatively simple royal wedding at St George's Chapel, with no ceremonial state or military involvement. Ahead of his big day, Prince Edward remarked: "We manage to have a good laugh about things most of the time, and we happen to love each other, which is the most important thing of all." Their wedding day was watched by 200 million viewers across the world, making it one of the most-viewed TV events in history.

Since their Windsor nuptials, 55-year-old Edward and Sophie have welcomed two children; James, Viscount Severn, who is 12, and Lady Louise Windsor, now 16. Their path to parenthood wasn't the smoothest as Louise was born prematurely via an emergency Caesarean section. She also suffered from exotropia - a condition which turns the eyes outwards. Fortunately, Louise can now see normally following various operations.