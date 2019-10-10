Royal fans can't get over Prince Edward's HILARIOUS approach to cake cutting The Earl of Wessex has set the bar high now

The royals are no stranger to a bit of tree planting and plaque unveiling, but the Earl of Wessex took a rather unique approach to a cake cutting ceremony during his two-day visit to Northern Ireland. Prince Edward, 55, stopped by the Lakeland Community Care Centre in Belcoo, which is marking its 25th anniversary this year, and royal fans can't get over his enthusiastic cake cutting skills.

A video of the surprising moment was shared on the Royal Family's Twitter account and in it, the royal can be heard counting down with a "ready, one, two, three," with him immediately cutting into the icing in an overexaggerated manner as members of the public cheer.

One Twitter user said: "I love the enthusiasm Prince Edward @RoyalFamily brings to his duties. Look at his cake cutting skills." Another said: "Prince Edward goes the extra mile when it comes to pro forma royal duties."

And it's not the only quirk he's renowned for, the Queen's youngest son has brought his comedy credentials to almost every plaque unveiling he's ever done. During a visit to the Citadel Centre Youth Centre in Edinburgh in June 2018, Edward left everyone in stitches as he prepared for a plaque unveiling. In a video tweeted by the centre he says: “This has taken years and years of practice. The other thing I want to warn you about before I do this, is the unveiling of a plaque is not necessarily the most exciting thing that has happened in your lives.That probably comes as a little disappointing because you have all been waiting for this particular moment, therefore, I just want you to pretend that this is the most exciting thing that has happened."

He then dramatically pulled the cover off the plaque as the crowd erupted with cheers and laughter. The Prince also had a very animated way of unveiling a plaque at the RAF Museum in North London last year, resulting in a rapturous applause from the audience. It seems he's got it down to a very fine art.

Edward married Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999 and the couple have two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 15, and James Viscount Severn, 11. He is currently 11th in line to the throne, after Princess Eugenie.

