Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex host early Christmas dinner at home The Wessexes are getting festive

Everyone's social calendars are full to the brim in December and it's no different for the royal family. As they carry out their last engagements for the year before heading to Sandringham to join the Queen for Christmas, the royals are embracing the Christmas spirit.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are hosting a Christmas dinner at their home, Bagshot Park, in Surrey on Wednesday 11 December. The festive feast is in aid of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award (of which Prince Edward is a Trustee) and the Women in Business Committee, of which Sophie is Chairman.

READ: The Countess of Wessex recycles her blue Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit at Westminster Abbey

An aerial view of Bagshot Park, in Surrey

Founded by Prince Philip in 1956, the Duke of Edinburgh's Award is a programme which helps young people develop skills for life and work. Edward has been committed to the organisation's work since achieving his own Gold Award in 1986, and became a Trustee of the charity the following year. The Women in Business committee works to promote the Award.

Edward and Sophie have lived at the Mansion house in Bagshot Park since marrying in 1999. The couple and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 11, get to enjoy the royal residence's sprawling 51 acres of ground.

MORE: Prince Edward forced to pull out of Nato reception with Kate Middleton and the Queen

WATCH: The royals attend a Service of Thanksgiving

The Wessexes aren't the only royals to embrace the festive season - former rugby player Mike Tindall attended The Green Room Live Christmas event at Stamford Bridge in London and the Duchess of Cambridge went Christmas tree shopping with children in Buckinghamshire last week.

Before hosting their Christmas dinner, Edward and Sophie attended a Service of Thanksgiving for the life and work of Sir Donald Gosling at Westminster Abbey, alongside the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Michael of Kent.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.