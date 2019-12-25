Lady Louise Windsor looks elegant and all grown up on Christmas Day church outing The young royal joined the Queen for the annual service

Lady Louise Windsor joined the rest of the royal family for the traditional Christmas Day church service at St Mary's Magdalene in Norfolk. The 16-year-old looked incredibly grown up as she walked alongside her parents Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex as well as her younger brother James, Viscount Severn.

Lady Louise with her family on Christmas Day

The annual Christmas service was attended by many other royals including the Queen, the Cambridges, Prince Charles. After the service, the royal family will enjoy a sit-down lunch of roast turkey and all the trimmings at Sandringham House. A walk around the estate will follow, before they gather around to watch the Queen's Christmas speech at 3pm.

GALLERY: Kate Middleton and Prince William join the Queen on Christmas Day outing

Meanwhile, Louise tends to keep a relatively low profile. However, in recent years, the royal teenager has been seen more and more at royal events. In 2018, she was present at both royal weddings, and had a big role as a Special Attendant at her cousin Princess Eugenie's ceremony. Louise was pictured helping all the young bridesmaids and pageboys into the church, before taking a seat next to her older cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips in the chapel. She is also pictured at various horse riding events, such as the Royal Windsor Horse Show and the British Driving Society Championship for Young Drivers.

Lady Louise with her father also attended the 9am service

Her mother Sophie has previously opened up about trying to give her children a normal upbringing, saying: "Certainly when they were very young we tried to keep them out of it. Only because for their sakes, to grow up as normally as possible we felt was quite important. And they're going to have to go out and get a job and earn a living later on in life and if they've had a normal a start in life they possibly can get, then hopefully that will stand them in good stead."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.