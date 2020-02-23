Mike Tindall returns from holiday with wife Zara for event close to his heart Zara Tindall and her family have been away in the Italian Alps over Mia's half-term break

Mike and Zara Tindall jetted off to the Italian Alps over their oldest daughter Mia's half-term break, but as soon as they landed in the UK, the former rugby star took another trip – this time a little closer to home. On Saturday, Mike went to Twickenham Stadium to participate in the England Legends vs Twickenham Legends tournament, which raised money for charity. Although England didn't win the game, Mike had a wonderful time with his former teammates and shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the evening on social media. Alongside them, he wrote: "Fantastic night England v Ireland. Not the result we wanted but great to hang out with some superhumans! Better still was to hang out with a man that makes my old nose look very average! Also not the best photo of Magsy but he only took one so he gets it for not checking!"

Mike took part in the England Legends vs Ireland Legends rugby game on Saturday night

The dad-of-two was no doubt feeling refreshed following his skiing holiday. Mike shared some photos from his time away on social media over the weekend, including a lovely shot of him and Zara. The couple looked relaxed and happy as they stood on the slopes, with Zara dressed up warm in a purple jacket, while Mike braved the cold wearing just a T-shirt. Alongside the shots, the star wrote: "Great trip to #bormio3000 watching the #englishskichampionships. Lots of laughs and good times! More importantly, getting to hang out with the new Insta sensations @wethelostboyz."

Mike and Zara Tindall spent the half-term holidays on the alps

Mike and Zara live in Gloucestershire with their two young daughters, Mia, five, and Lena, two. The protective parents prefer for their children to stay out of the limelight and as a result Mike didn't share any photos of them from their holiday. In a rare joint interview in December, Mike and Zara opened up about their family life to Australian publication Now to Love. On being a dad, Mike said: "Mia is a fantastic bundle of energy and that challenges you as well as it keeps it interesting. Lena is just starting to find her feet, but we've enjoyed every minute of it. You hope that's what kids do to you and it's been great."

The former rugby star also disclosed that before his daughters came along, he thought he would like a son, but now he wouldn't change a thing. "I was so happy with how Mia was a girl that I wasn't really bothered either way and when Lena was coming along I wasn't bothered at all about what we got. I was just happy to be having another child."

