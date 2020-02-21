Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not use 'Sussex Royal' title after March A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess confirmed the news

It has been revealed that the new non-profit organisation created by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not feature their royal titles. This is due to the UK's specific government rules concerning the use of the word 'Royal'. As a result, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be using 'Sussex Royal' after their time as senior working royals comes to an official end on the 31st.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes explained: "While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post Spring 2020.

"Therefore the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed."

On Wednesday, it was announced that the royal couple were in talks with the Queen about whether or not they may continue to brand themselves Sussex Royal following their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family and move to Canada.

At the time, a royal source told HELLO!: "As The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word 'Royal', in this context, needed to be reviewed. Discussions are still ongoing. As part of the process to transition The Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their new chapter - planning has been well underway around the launch of their new non-profit organisation. Details will be shared in due course."

