Meghan Markle's final royal engagements before the Sussexes step back from royal life The Sussexes will step back from royal duties on 31 March

The Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK to carry out her final engagements before she and husband Prince Harry officially step back as senior royals on 31 March. The royal family and the couple have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties.

The Sussexes are also expected to launch their new non-profit organisation in the coming months. HELLO! takes a look at Meghan's last duties and what else she could get up to while she's in London.

Endeavour Fund Awards

Harry and Meghan at the Endeavour Fund Awards in 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on 5 March, which recognises wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans who have gone to use sport as part of their recovery. The couple have attended the ceremony for the past two consecutive years, and it was one of Meghan's first public engagements in the lead-up to their wedding in 2018. Last year, the Duchess presented a prize to Nathan Forster, who was injured while serving in Afghanistan.

Mountbatten Festival of Music

This will be another joint engagement for Harry and Meghan at the Royal Albert Hall on 7 March. Last year, Harry was the guest of honour at the glitzy event – it was his first official outing with his new title of Captain General Royal Marines, which he inherited from his grandfather Prince Philip. The annual event features military musicians from the Royal Marines showcasing a range of musical styles in a West End-worthy spectacular.

There have been reports that Princess Anne will take on the role after the Duke steps back from royal duties, but Buckingham Place confirmed Harry will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader, however during the 12-month review period, these honorary titles will not be used. The Duke will not perform any official duties associated with these roles.

International Women's Day

Meghan led a panel discussion on International Women's Day 2019

Royal sources confirmed that the Duchess will mark International Women's Day on 8 March, with further details to be announced. In 2019, Meghan hosted a panel discussion at King's College London with guests that included British singer Annie Lennox, model Adwoa Aboah and former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

Commonwealth Day service

The royals at the Commonwealth Day service 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey with the Queen. The royals usually arrive and sit in the order of precedence at the ceremony, with Her Majesty arriving last to lead the procession down the aisle. It was one of Meghan's final public engagements last year before she went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of Archie.

The Commonwealth Day service could be the Sussexes' final public engagement before they officially step back from royal life on 31 March, but this has not been confirmed.

Private engagements

It's likely that while she's in the UK, the Duchess could carry out private visits and meetings with her patronages, which include the National Theatre, animal charity Mayhew, the Association of Commonwealth Universities and Smart Works. However, this has not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful announced that there will be a Forces for Change event at London's South Bank on 7 March, which takes its name from the best-selling issue that Meghan guest-edited last September. However, the event is scheduled on the same day as the Mountbatten Festival of Music, so it seems unlikely that the Duchess will attend.

