Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney has responded to claims that she has set up a charity website for Prince Harry and Meghan's non-profit organisation. It had been reported that the 40-year-old had registered the website sussexglobalcharities.com through her own charity, Shoebox Project Foundation, on 19 February. But taking to Twitter at the weekend, she wrote: "If certain investigative journalists were to do their job, perhaps they would see that Shoebox Project Foundation is owned by a Mr Roy in North Carolina and has no affiliations or ties to our charity The Shoebox Project. Happy Sunday."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer titled HRH

Her update came days after it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be using 'Sussex Royal' once their time as senior working royals comes to an official end on 31 March. A spokesperson for the Sussexes explained: "While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word 'Royal', it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'SussexRoyal' in any territory post Spring 2020."

Harry and Meghan will not be using 'Sussex Royal' from 31 March

The couple later shared an update on their own website, which expanded further on their new roles. "As The Duke and Duchess will no longer be considered full-time working Members of The Royal Family, it was agreed that use of the word 'Royal' would need to be reviewed as it pertains to organisations associated with them in this new regard," their statement confirmed, before noting: "While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020."

It seems their failure to agree on a role within the royal family that would allow them to perform some royal duties while also working on other projects, is also a source of regret. Harry and Meghan wrote: "The preference of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex was to continue to represent and support Her Majesty The Queen albeit in a more limited capacity, while not drawing on the Sovereign Grant. While there is precedent for other titled members of the royal family to seek employment outside of the institution, for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a 12-month review period has been put in place."

Harry and Meghan: A timeline

The statement continued: "It was agreed that The Duke and Duchess will no longer be able to formally carry out 'official duties' for The Queen or represent The Commonwealth, but they will, however, be allowed to maintain their patronages (including those that are classified as 'royal' patronages)." With regards to Harry's military associations, it stated the Prince would retain his military rank of Major, noting that "during this 12-month period of review, the Duke's official military appointments will not be used as they are in the gift of the Sovereign. No new appointments will be made to fill these roles before the 12-month review of the new arrangements is completed.

"While per the agreement, The Duke will not perform any official duties associated with these roles, given his dedication to the military community and ten years of service he will of course continue his unwavering support to the military community in a non-official capacity. As founder of the Invictus Games, The Duke will proudly continue supporting the military community around the world through the Invictus Games Foundation and The Endeavour Fund."