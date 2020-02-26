On Wednesday, Jon Bon Jovi appeared on The Chris Evans Virgin Radio Breakfast Show with Sky, where he spoke about how he decided to record a charity single for the Invictus Games Foundation, which Prince Harry established in 2014 to help sick and injured former service people. The lead singer of Bon Jovi told DJ Chris that he had written the song Unbroken for an American documentary about veterans with PTSD.

Jon went on to explain: "I had sent [Prince Harry] a letter back in August with the song and the lyrics before it came out in America. And I said it would be a great gift from me to the Invictus Games. And a long story short… He said yes and stuck to it. So we're doing it." The pair will travel together to Abbey Road Studios on Friday so that the rock star can record the tune with the backing of the Invictus Games choir.

John Bon Jovi spoke to DJ Chris Evans about his work with Prince Harry. Photo credit: The Chris Evans Virgin Radio Breakfast Show with Sky

Jon told Chris: "The Invictus Games had a choir. And so my idea and letter to him at the time was, I'd like to give you the single. I would love to give something back to the people you care, giving me so much in these less nearly 40 years. But I want them to be the singers… I've got 12 veterans. They'll sing the chorus to the existing track, which, you know, I did. And then I'll be on the new record. And then we'll release it as a single here in time for their games and hopefully raise them some money."

Harry released news of the upcoming single with a hilarious fake text exchange on his Instagram account, Royal Sussex, last week. In the funny video, the Prince even hinted that he might join in on the single. His new friend clearly shares his sense of humour, as he revealed on the radio show that he had come up with a new nickname for Harry which reflects the fact that from April he will no longer be a senior working royal. Jon said: "I've been asking, what do I do? How do I address him? And then I realise I'm going to call him the artist formerly known as Prince."

