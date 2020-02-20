Prince Harry's hilarious text exchange with Jon Bon Jovi is the best video you'll see today The pair will meet at Abbey Road Studios

The Duke of Sussex has posted on Instagram for the first time since Buckingham Palace announced that he and Meghan will officially leave their royal duties on 31 March. In support of one of his final engagements, Prince Harry posted a hilarious video of a pretend text exchange between himself and Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi on the Sussex Royal Instagram account on Thursday.

The pair will meet at Abbey Road Studios on Friday 28 February along with members of the Invictus Games Choir, who are recording a special single called Unbroken, in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation. The song was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on veterans living with PTSD and honour their service.

The Duke, who has shown off his sense of humour in previous similar social media exchanges with Michelle and Barack Obama, even appeared to hint that he may have a go at singing in the jokey text exchange.

Harry and Meghan made the announcement to step back in January

Harry also has a solo engagement at the official opening of the Silverstone Experience on 6 March with Lewis Hamilton. On 5 March, he and Meghan will attend the Endeavour Fund Awards, as well as the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on 7 March. A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed that the Duchess will mark International Women's Day on 8 March.

Buckingham Palace also confirmed more details about the Duke of Sussex's military roles, including that he will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader, however during the 12-month period, these honorary titles will not be used. Harry will not perform any official duties associated with these roles. The Duke's involvement with Invictus will continue, and he remains dedicated to supporting the military and mental health causes through his wider private work. The Invictus Games will take place in The Hague in May 2020.

