Mike Tindall enjoyed a star-studded day out with wife Zara on Sunday. The couple were in attendance at Twickenham to cheer England on in their Six Nations clash against Ireland, with Mike later sharing some photos on his Instagram account. Mike and Zara watched the action from The Green Room hospitality suite, where they caught up with some more famous faces – actress Katherine Kelly, Boyzone bandmates Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden, and Brian's fiancée Danielle Parkinson.

Zara and Mike mingled with famous faces, including Katherine Kelly

Twickenham is like a second home for Mike. He won 75 caps for England between 2000 and 2011, and was a member of the 2003 World Cup winning squad. Happily, Sunday ended on a high for the couple, with England beating Ireland 24-12. The match came just 24 hours after Mike represented England once again on the rugby pitch, taking part in Saturday's England Legends vs Twickenham Legends tournament, to raise money for charity.

Ahead of his sporting weekend, Mike, 41, and Zara, 38, made the most of daughter Mia's half term break by jetting off to the Italian Alps for a family skiing holiday. Mike shared some photos from his time away on social media over the weekend, including a lovely shot of him and Zara. The couple looked relaxed and happy as they stood on the slopes, with Zara dressed up warm in a purple jacket, while Mike braved the cold wearing just a T-shirt.

Noticeably, the proud dad-of-two chose not to share any photos of their two girls. Mike and Zara live in Gloucestershire with their two young daughters, Mia, five, and Lena, two, and the protective parents prefer for their children to stay out of the spotlight. In a rare joint interview in December, Mike and Zara opened up about their family life to Australian publication Now to Love. On being a dad, Mike said: "Mia is a fantastic bundle of energy and that challenges you as well as it keeps it interesting. Lena is just starting to find her feet, but we've enjoyed every minute of it. You hope that's what kids do to you and it's been great."

