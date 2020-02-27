Mike and Zara Tindall have confirmed that they will not be self-isolating following their return from a skiing holiday in northern Italy. The royal couple recently enjoyed a family break in Bormio, in the Lombardy region of the Alps, where a coronavirus outbreak has been spreading. But their spokesperson confirmed that they were following government guidelines on the infection, and that they are not displaying any symptoms of Covid-19, and so would not be going into self-isolation. Italy is the worst-affected country to be hit by the virus in Europe. Most other European countries have also now been impacted, including the UK, France, Spain and Germany.

Zara and Mike recently enjoyed a holiday in Italy with their two children

Zara and Mike spent half-term in Italy with their two children, Mia and Lena. Mike shared some photos from his time away on social media over the weekend, including a lovely shot of him and Zara. The couple looked relaxed and happy as they stood on the slopes, with Zara dressed up warm in a purple jacket, while Mike braved the cold wearing just a T-shirt.

Mike, 41, and Zara, 38, live in Gloucestershire with their two young daughters, Mia, six, and Lena, one. The protective parents prefer for their children to stay out of the limelight and as a result Mike didn't share any photos of them from their holiday. In a rare joint interview in December, Mike and Zara opened up about their family life to Australian publication Now to Love. On being a dad, Mike said: "Mia is a fantastic bundle of energy and that challenges you as well as it keeps it interesting. Lena is just starting to find her feet, but we've enjoyed every minute of it. You hope that's what kids do to you and it's been great."

The former rugby star also disclosed that before his daughters came along, he thought he would like a son, but now he wouldn't change a thing. "I was so happy with how Mia was a girl that I wasn't really bothered either way and when Lena was coming along I wasn't bothered at all about what we got. I was just happy to be having another child."