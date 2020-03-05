Meghan Markle to make her first public appearance in UK since announcing split from royals The Duchess will join her husband Prince Harry at an awards ceremony

Meghan Markle will reunite with Prince Harry on Thursday night when the couple step out together at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards. The event celebrates the achievements of wounded, sick and injured servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges. Meghan, 38, has jetted over from Canada to join her husband – her first official public appearance since the couple announced their decision to step back as senior royals. It's thought she has decided to leave their nine-month-old son Archie in Canada to be looked after by his nanny, as well as Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney, who has three children of her own.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2019

Harry, 35, returned to the UK last week to carry out an engagement for his Invictus Games Foundation, where he met Jon Bon Jovi, as well as visiting Edinburgh to attend a summit for his sustainable tourism project Travalyst. The Sussexes announced their decision to step back from royal life in January, and while they had hoped to still carry out some engagements for the Queen, they are now completely giving up their roles as senior royals on a 12-month review basis. They will divide their time between the UK and North America and are expected to still attend big family events, such as royal weddings and the Queen's birthday, Trooping the Colour, in June, although their official public appearances will be limited.

The couple at the 2019 Endeavour Awards when Meghan was pregnant

Thursday's engagement marks one of the couple’s last official outings. On Friday, Prince Harry will join Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton at the official opening of the Silverstone Experience, a museum about British motor racing. He and Meghan will then attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall on 7 March, and the following day the Duchess will mark International Women's Day. The couple will then join the Queen and other royals at the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey on 9 March, thought to be their final official outing before their step back as senior royals on 31 March.

