Prince Harry teams up with Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios

The Duke of Sussex met Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios on Friday, as the US rock star recorded a special single in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation. Prince Harry, 35, who is carrying out his last engagements before he and wife Meghan officially step back as senior royals on 31 March, beamed as he greeted Jon, 57, upon arrival at the famous studios in St John's Wood, London.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security costs won't be covered by Canada after March

WATCH: Harry teases duet with Jon Bon Jovi

The Duke, who shared a hilarious mock text exchange with Jon last week on Sussex Royal's Instagram, watched him perform with the Invictus Games Choir in the studio. The pair then chatted to members of the choir as well as competitors from previous Invictus Games.

The Bon Jovi frontman recorded the song called Unbroken in Studio 2, where The Beatles recorded 11 out of their 13 albums. It was written by the singer to shine a spotlight on veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and honour their service. Jon has been a big supporter of the military for a long time as both his parents served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Harry greets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios

The Invictus Games Choir, which is managed and delivered by Help for Heroes, is made up of wounded, injured and sick veterans and serving personnel from all branches and different ranks of the UK Armed Forces who come together and use the power of music to aid their recovery.

MORE: When will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie make his next public appearance?

Harry and Jon with the Invictus Games Choir

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The first event took place in London and since then has been held in Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 and Sydney in 2018. The fifth Invictus Games will take place in The Hague in May this year, followed by Düsseldorf in 2022.

The original version of Unbroken will feature on the forthcoming album Bon Jovi 2020. The charity version of the single, featuring the Invictus Games Choir, will be released in March, in support of the Invictus Games Foundation.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.