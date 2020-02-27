When will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie make his next public appearance? Prince Harry and Meghan are raising their son as a private citizen

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has only made a handful of public appearances since his birth on 6 May 2019. Prince Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they wish to raise their son as a "private citizen," but they have released photos of Archie to mark special occasions such as Mother's Day, Father's Day, his christening and Christmas.

With the Sussexes due to officially step back as senior royals from 31 March, it's not clear at this stage when they will make public appearances in future. Royal sources have said that the couple will be in the UK regularly as they plan to split their time between here and North America. Archie made his debut on Harry and Meghan's royal tour of Africa in September 2019 and the last photo of him was released in December, as the family spent the festive period in Canada, so when might we see the royal tot again? HELLO! takes a look at some upcoming occasions.

Last May, Meghan posted an adorable photo of Archie on Sussex Royal's Instagram page to mark US Mother's Day, which took place just six days after his arrival into the world. The photo showed the Duchess holding Archie's tiny feet as they stood in the garden at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage. The caption read: "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother's Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother's Day for The Duchess of Sussex."

Similarly, a sepia-toned snap of Harry holding Archie was released to mark his first Father's Day last June. There's a possibility the couple may choose to publish new images of their son to mark UK Mother's Day on 22 March, as well as US Mother's Day on 10 May, and Father's Day on 21 June this year too.

Harry and Meghan will mark a major milestone when Archie turns one on 6 May this year and to celebrate the special occasion, the couple could decide to share a new photo of their son on their Instagram account or their new website.

Archie was born last May

The royals are expected to come together for Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding on 29 May at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace, with a reception to take place at Buckingham Palace. While Archie will probably be a little too young to have a major role in the bridal party, there's a possibility he could accompany his parents in the pews.

While nothing has been confirmed for their future plans, we could see the Sussexes join members of the royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour, the annual parade which marks the Queen's birthday. As well as senior royals, Her Majesty is usually joined by extended members of her family, such as Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Peter Phillips. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child Prince Louis made his debut aged one last year and stole the show with his enthusiastic waving during the fly-past. As Archie will be the same age this year, could we see him join his cousins on the balcony? Watch this space.

