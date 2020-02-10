Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's royal wedding gift list revealed The couple will tie the knot on 29 May

Buckingham Palace released exciting new details about Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding last week. The couple are set to marry on Friday 29 May at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace, with the Queen to host a reception at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke of York's eldest daughter and her property developer fiancé also expressed a request for wedding gifts. They have asked well-wishers kindly not to give them presents, but instead to find out more about the work of young persons' charity Big Change and Cricket Brings Hope, an organisation that uses the game as a tool for positive social change in Rwanda.

The Big Change charity was founded by Princess Beatrice and six of her friends in 2012 and it recently announced a series of new partnerships and education projects. CEO Essie North said: "We're honoured that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have asked their wedding guests to learn more about and support Big Change. As a founder and Trustee of the charity Beatrice holds an ambitious vision to change how we support all young people to thrive, with the humility to learn from and the pioneers who are leading this change on the ground.

"We hope that the increased awareness she has brought to Big Change will help us support more brilliant projects making a real difference to young people from all walks of life, but especially those who are the most vulnerable." Edoardo co-founded the Rwanda Cricket Foundation with his brother Alby Shale in 2011, which later became Cricket Builds Hope.

The couple's request for wedding gifts is in line with previous royal brides and grooms. Prince William and Kate Middleton asked well-wishers to consider donating to charities they are passionate about in lieu of presents, as did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

