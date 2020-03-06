Meghan Markle flies under the radar as she carries out secret London visit The Duchess of Sussex looked radiant at the event

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured at a secret engagement in London, visiting the National Theatre on Thursday. Meghan looked radiant in a white puff-sleeved blouse from Topshop, which she paired with a pencil skirt by Roland Mouret

of the same colour. The mum-of-one, who is royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is used to develop new forms of dramatic storytelling.

The Duchess was pictured with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, which is featured in the exhibition, All Kinds of Limbo, currently being presented at the Tate Modern, in a series of photos shared by the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

Alongside the photos was a lengthy caption that read: "Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling.

"Recently, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited Stanford University where part of their learning journey included a virtual reality presentation that allows the user to experience life through another person’s point of view.

"The goal of this method of virtual reality is to enable us to better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality.

"The Duchess is pictured here with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, featured in the National’s exhibition ‘All Kinds of Limbo’, which is currently being presented at the Tate Modern."

On Thursday evening, Meghan attended the Endeavor Fund Awards alongside her husband, Prince Harry. The awards celebrated the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. The Sussexes also met the nominees at a pre-ceremony reception, as well as Endeavour participants and supporters of the fund.

What's more, both Harry and Meghan each presented an award during the ceremony, which was hosted by former Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers. The Duke delivered a short speech, telling the audience: "It's great to see so many familiar faces altogether in one room and thank you to everyone who made this evening possible. Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you, to celebrate each and every one of you for your achievements, your service and your resilience.

"The power that sport and adventurous challenge plays in recovery, yes; but most of all - the chance to be part of a team again while attempting to achieve unthinkable challenges - as if being shot or blown up wasn’t enough, you guys continue to impress, inspire and challenge what it means to have a life-changing injury."

The Duke concluded his speech with a heartfelt message of support, saying: "A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I'm also here to tell you, I've always got yours. Congratulations to all the winners, to the amazing nominees, and to the families and friends who support all of us – without whom none of this would be possible, and too often are forgotten."

