Meghan Markle gives rare insight into life with baby Archie Harrison The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to London for the Endeavour Fund Awards

The Duchess of Sussex made a rare comment about motherhood on Thursday, as she joined Prince Harry for the Endeavour Fund Awards in London. Meghan, who made a stylish return to royal duties in a figure-hugging Victoria Beckham dress, was complimented on how amazing she looked by attendee Claire Spencer, whose husband, Lee 'Frank' Spencer, was nominated for an award.

During their conversation, Meghan opened up about her son, Archie Harrison, with Claire recalling afterward: "She said 'oh yes, well he is ten months now and is into everything.'"

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan attend Endeavour Fund Awards

Prince Harry and Meghan were making their first joint appearance since announcing their decision to step back from royal duties in January, and the Duke thanked the awards guests for their support during his speech, telling them: "Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you." He later added: "A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I'm also here to tell you, I've always got yours."

GALLERY: Best photos from Prince Harry and Meghan's appearance at Endeavour Fund Awards

The Sussexes are carrying out their final engagements before they step back as senior royals on 31 March. The couple will also attend the Mountbatten Music Festival together on Saturday, while Meghan will mark International Women's Day on Sunday.

The Duchess of Sussex made a rare comment about baby Archie

It is likely they will then return to Canada, where they have reportedly left Archie in the care of his nanny. The couple did the same when they made their brief return to the UK in January, and have been enjoying the past few months out of the public eye on Vancouver Island with their baby boy, who turns one in May. Their decision to do so will be disappointing for the Queen and the royal family, who are said to be "very sad" that they have seen so little of Archie since his birth.

MORE: When will Archie Harrison make his next public appearance?

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.