Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg showed off her blossoming baby bump on Friday when she attended an art exhibition. Wearing black trousers and a chic oversized white shirt, the mother-to-be was photographed smiling from ear to ear at the prestigious event, and radiated that pregnancy glow. A tweet accompanying the beautiful photos read: "The Grand Duke heir and the Grand Duchess heir participated last night in the pre-opening of the artist Jean-Marie Biwer at Mudam."

The royal announced that she was expecting her first child with Prince Guillaume in a statement released on 6 December. The 2019 announcement said: "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are immensely pleased to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting Their first child. The birth is scheduled for May. The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of both families are delighted with the news and share their great joy."

LL.AA.RR. le Grand-Duc héritier et la Grande-Duchesse héritière ont participé hier soir au pré-vernissage de l’artiste Jean-Marie Biwer au Mudam. @mudamlux

© Mudam Luxembourg / Marion Dessard#Art #Luxembourg #MonarchieLU pic.twitter.com/YDsD2vTYwv — Cour Grand-Ducale (@CourGrandDucale) March 6, 2020

The photos were shared on Twitter

At the time, the palace released a series of portraits of the prince and princess to celebrate their special news. In the images, the couple beamed at the camera, with Guillaume wearing a smart-casual ensemble consisting of a navy blazer, an open-collared shirt and camel coloured trousers, while Stephanie looked radiant in a cornflower blue blouse and jeans. In another set of photos, the parents-to-be looked more formal, with the princess in a striking purple jacket and the prince in a dark suit.

MORE: 8 royal marriages that have ended in divorce

The couple have been married since 2012

MORE: Royal baby on the way! Prince Guillame and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg expecting first child

After speculation about a pregnancy in 2016, in an interview with French magazine Point de Vue, Stephanie said at the time: "I don't have any plans to become a mother. For the moment, I'm enjoying spending time with my husband."

The couple married in October 2012 and the bride wore a stunning embroidered wedding dress by Elie Saab with the Altenloh de Bruxelles tiara. Prince Guillaume is the heir apparent of Luxembourg and is the eldest child of Grand Duke Henri Luxembourg and his wife Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. He has four younger siblings, Prince Félix, Prince Louis, Princess Alexandra and Prince Sébastien.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.