Royal baby on the way! Prince Guillame and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg expecting first child The couple tied the knot seven years ago

Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting their first child. The marshall of the court confirmed that Prince Guillaume, 38, and his wife Princess Stephanie, 35, are to become parents in 2020 in a statement released on 6 December.

The announcement said: "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are immensely pleased to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting Their first child. The birth is scheduled for May. The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of both families are delighted with the news and share their great joy."

READ: Your work Christmas party as told by the royals

Prince Guillame and Princess Stephanie married in 2012. Credit: © Cour grand-ducale / Marion Dessard

The palace released a series of portraits of the prince and princess to mark their special news on Friday. The couple beamed at the camera as they pose for pictures outside, with Guillaume wearing a smart-casual ensemble consisting of a navy blazer, an open-collared shirt and camel coloured trousers, while Stephanie looked radiant in a cornflower blue blouse and jeans. In another set of photos, the parents-to-be looked more formal, with the princess in a striking purple jacket and the prince in a dark suit.

After speculation about a pregnancy in 2016, in an interview with French magazine Point de Vue, Stephanie said: "I don't have any plans to become a mother. For the moment, I'm enjoying spending time with my husband."

MORE: Prince William reunited with George, Charlotte and Louis before bedtime after royal tour

The couple beam at one another. Credit: © Cour grand-ducale / Marion Dessard

The couple married in October 2012 and the bride wore a stunning embroidered wedding dress by Elie Saab with the Altenloh de Bruxelles tiara. Prince Guillaume is the heir apparent of Luxembourg and is the eldest child of Grand Duke Henri Luxembourg and his wife Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. He has four younger siblings, Prince Félix, Prince Louis, Princess Alexandra and Prince Sébastien.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.