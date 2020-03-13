Prince Harry reunites with Meghan Markle and baby Archie in Canada The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have carried out their final engagements as senior working royals

The Duke of Sussex has had an emotional reunion with his wife Meghan Markle and their baby boy Archie Harrison after he flew back to Canada after his final visit to the UK as a working royal. Prince Harry was spotted on a commercial flight with his security team, travelling to Victoria International Airport on Thursday, according to a fellow passenger on Twitter. The couple are now both back with their son after completing their final engagements as senior working members of the royal family earlier this week. As Hello! reported previously, Meghan flew back to Canada on Monday, shortly after the couple attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Queen. But while Meghan reunited with baby Archie the following morning, Harry remained in the UK for work, including meetings at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Harry and Meghan's final joint appearance as senior working royals

Harry's return to their new home in Canada must have been a poignant one - marking the start of an entirely new life for the 35-year-old. The Commonwealth Day Service was the couple's final planned joint public appearance following their announcement in January that they no longer wished to be senior working royals. From 31 March, under an agreement with the Queen that will be reviewed in a year's time, they will be free to pursue their own business interests. However, that means giving up all royal appointments and sources of funding, and Harry and Meghan confirmed they would, therefore, be shutting down their office at Buckingham Palace, resulting in job losses for up to 15 members of staff.

Harry and Meghan attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music on Saturday

As part of their brief visit to the country this month, which also saw the couple attend the Endeavour Fund Awards, which honour the sporting achievements of sick and wounded military veterans, Harry and Meghan hosted a leaving lunch for their team. HELLO! confirmed that this surprise goodbye meal took place at five-star Belgravia hotel The Goring last Thursday.

Harry and Meghan's final round of engagements has seen the couple attend the aforementioned Commonwealth Day service and Endeavour Fund Awards, attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music while also carry out some private engagements over the past week.

