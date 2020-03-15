Kate Middleton shops for children's clothes in Sainsbury's with 'very well behaved' George, Charlotte and Louis The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted in Sainbury's, King's Lynn, on Sunday

The Duchess of Cambridge really is just like every other mum! The Cambridges have been staying at Anmer Hall over the weekend, and on Sunday morning, Kate was spotted out doing a spot of shopping at the nearby King's Lynn Sainbury's, with all three of her children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one. The royal was spotted by Kate Carter, founder of Ugly Duckling Creations, who couldn't believe that they were just two feet away from her when she went to stock up on supplies with her two-year-old daughter. "She was with the children, and she looked lovely. She is absolutely beautiful, and the children were beautiful. They were so well behaved," Kate told HELLO!.

VIDEO: Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their last public appearance

Kate Middleton was spotted with her three children in Sainsbury's on Sunday morning

She added: "I noticed Charlotte first as she had the beautiful green jacket on that she wore at Christmas. Then I saw Kate, who had Louis in her arms and I thought 'Am I the only one seeing this?' I couldn't believe it was happening." The Cambridges were looking at the clothes in the store, and Charlotte had her eye on some dresses. "She was just having a little bit of a walk around. They were looking at the clothes when I saw them. Charlotte was looking at the dresses, she was dead cute," Kate revealed.

Kate Carter of Ugly Duckling Creations had made a doll for Princess Charlotte at Christmas

The Duchess was dressed down in a pair of jeans and a beige jacket for the morning trip out, and Kate observed: "Even in casualwear she looked absolutely beautiful." This isn't the first time that Kate has been linked to the Cambridges either. On Christmas Day, her friend Karen was in the crowds at Sandringham to watch the royals walk to church, and presented Charlotte with one of Kate's bespoke dolls.

Kate spotted Princess Charlotte first because she was wearing the same green coat from Christmas Day

"There were pictures of her getting the doll on Christmas Day. People overseas wanted one, my Twitter blew up, I got a lot of people wanting a doll afterwards," Kate revealed excitedly. Charlotte's doll, just like every creation that Kate makes, was custom made. Customers can request for them to be created with clothes or fabrics of their choice, from baby grows as a keepsake to clothes of a loved one who has passed away.

