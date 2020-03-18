The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are installing many important values in their three young children, including looking after the environment. While the royals have a privileged lifestyle, they don't take advantage of it, and Kate in particular is good at recycling her outfits during public engagements, rather than buying new clothes every time she goes out. This is something that the Cambridge children have been following too. Most recently, Princess Charlotte was spotted wearing the same Amaia Kids green coat that she wore during the royal family's Christmas Day walkabout during a trip with her mum and brothers to Sainsbury's.

Princess Charlotte was spotted in Sainsbury's wearing the same green coat she wore at Christmas

In fact, it was Charlotte's green coat that mum-of-one Kate Carter spotted first of all when she realised the royal family were in her local supermarket over the weekend. Talking to HELLO! about her experience, she recalled: "I noticed Charlotte first as she had the beautiful green jacket on that she wore at Christmas. Then I saw Kate, who had Louis in her arms and I thought 'Am I the only one seeing this?' I couldn't believe it was happening." Kate also revealed that all of the children were "very well behaved" and that the Duchess was dressed down in a pair of jeans and a jumper.

Charlotte's coat from Spanish brand Amaia Kids is still available to buy online

This isn't the first time that Charlotte or brothers Prince George and Prince Louis have recycled their outfits. In 2017, the then two-year-old was pictured wearing the same Liberty print smock dress that she had worn for the Trooping the Colour parade while boarding a helicopter in Hamburg during the Cambridges' tour of Germany and Poland. Meanwhile, in 2018, Charlotte was pictured wearing a cute navy cardigan in the family's annual Christmas card, which was in fact the same knitwear that George wore in April 2016 for the Queen's birthday portrait with her grandchildren. Also, for Louis' Trooping the Colour debut in 2019, the little boy was seen wearing one of Prince Harry and William's old outfits – an adorable blue and white ensemble that both royal brothers had worn as children.

The Cambridge children are often dressed by Spanish brand Amaia Kids, and what's more, Charlotte's green coat is still available in a number of sizes on the store's website, priced at £140. It also comes in colourways pink, red and blue, and is made from Austrian merino boiled wool.

