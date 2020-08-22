Prince Charles looks so like Prince Harry in amazing royal family throwback photo This is lovely!

Prince Andrew is one of the few members of the royal family to have his own Instagram account, although he's not used it since November 2019. But one of the last royal family throwback photos he shared with fans to mark the day the Queen Mother was born in August last year, caused fans to get very excited.

Not only was the picture seriously sweet – featuring Andrew as a baby on his grandmother's knee, along with his older siblings Princess Anne and Prince Charles – but it also highlighted many family resemblances, most notably between Charles and his son, Prince Harry.

Many fans were quick to pick up on the similarities, with one writing in the comments section: "Prince Charles looks like Prince Harry," while another added: "Happy birthday to the Queen Mother. And wow doesn't Prince Charles look like Prince Harry in this photo."

Royal fans noticed the resemblance between a young Prince Charles and Prince Harry

The photo had been taken in 1960 to mark the Queen Mother's 60th birthday, and Andrew gave further information about the special picture in the caption.

He wrote: "#OTD in 1900, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother was born.⁣ In 1960, to celebrate her 60th Birthday, this photo was taken at Clarence House, and features a 6-month-old Prince Andrew sitting on her knee, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and a Corgi. Until the accession of Prince Albert, The Duke of York as King George VI in 1936, Queen Elizabeth was The Duchess of York.⁣"

Charles with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Coincidentally, the Queen Mother was born on the same day as the Duchess of Sussex. This year, the Queen was the first member of the royal family to take to social media this year to wish her granddaughter-in-law many happy returns via the royal family's official Twitter account. The tweet read: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!" accompanied by a cake and balloon emoji.

The tweet was posted alongside a snap of Her Majesty and the Duchess of Sussex smiling together during an event, with the caption explaining: "The Queen and The Duchess are pictured during a joint visit to Chester in 2018."

Prince William and Duchess Kate also sent a lovely public message to their sister-in-law Meghan in celebration of her 39th birthday. A stunning photo of the actress from a previous engagement was posted on the couple's official Twitter account."Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today," the royal couple wrote alongside a birthday cake and balloon emoji.

