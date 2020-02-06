The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have increased security at their home in Canada, according to reports. Prince Harry and Meghan's rented mansion in North Saanich, Vancouver Island, has a new security camera along the beach, plus a tarpaulin hanging between two trees, TMZ has claimed. The Mille Fleurs mansion, worth £10 million, also has a large white tarpaulin covering the metal gates and "No Trespassing" signs.

WATCH: Prince Harry's speech in full

The couple - along with their son Archie - are living in Canada as they prepare to drop their HRH titles and quit the monarchy for a life of personal and financial freedom. The family-of-three will now split their time between the UK and North America. In one of his final engagements before flying to Canada last month, Harry told guests at a charity dinner for Sentebale that the UK will always be his home and that he and Meghan had hoped to serve the Queen and country.

GALLERY: The society weddings we can look forward to in 2020

"The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change," he said. "I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life." He continued: "I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith - thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step."

MORE: The 9 key players who are helping Prince Harry and Meghan shape their new life

Buckingham Palace previously said the Sussexes' new life away from royal duties will begin in the spring of this year. Royal watchers will be waiting to see whether the pair, who are president and vice-president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, will put in an appearance at the annual Commonwealth Day service with the royal family at Westminster Abbey in London on 9 March.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.