Princess Eugenie took to Instagram on Saturday to share an important message about NHS staff working hard to protect the public during the coronavirus pandemic, and called on her followers to join herself and other well-known figures in a nationwide round of applause set to take place at 8pm on 26 March.

The Princess' full message read: "During these unprecedented times they need to know that we are grateful. Please join us on: 26 March at 8pm for a big applause (from front rooms, garden, balcony, windows, living room etc) to show all nurses; doctors; gps and carers our appreciation for their ongoing hard work and fight against this virus. Please share this message so we can make sure the word spreads and reaches all to join."

Also on Saturday, the 29-year-old threw her support behind her mother, Sarah Ferguson, who has teamed up with Love Cocoa to help spread some much-needed joy in these worrying times, and especially to NHS staff who are working around the clock amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing her news on Instagram on Saturday, Sarah wrote: "I am delighted to be working with @lovecocoa. This weekend, they will be donating chocolate to @nhsenglandldn workers around the UK, from every product sold on their website. It is wonderful to see a British company supporting the hospitals and these incredible workers. In addition to that, for every chocolate bar sold in 2020, Love Cocoa will be planting a new tree in Cameroon #coronavirus #nhs #lovecocoa #UK."

Eugenie shared her mother's important message on Instagram, writing: "Ahead of Mother's Day I wanted to share this… my mother has teamed up with Love Cocoa where you can buy one treat and donate one to the NHS workers working tirelessly and saving so many lives."

