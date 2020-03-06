Ahead of International Women's Day on Sunday, Princess Eugenie has joined a whole host of stars to send a powerful message. Alongside the likes of Jameela Jamil, Halima Aden, Donna Air and Munroe Bergdorf, the royal has become a part of #TOGETHERBAND in a bid to inspire and empower females everywhere. The video, entitled I Wish, I Want, asks the women about a time they wish they'd done something different in the past and what they want for womanhood in the future. Princess Eugenie reveals she wishes "women and girls could come together more," while actress Donna wants "lots for women. To be ambitious. To speak out, debate and have equal opportunity".

WATCH: Princess Eugenie joins a whole host of stars to inspire females everywhere

Meanwhile, Jameela wishes she "hadn't told myself when I was younger that my entire worth as a human being depended on a number on a weighing scale" and wants "women everywhere to be more careful with the things they say to themselves. If you wouldn't tolerate those things being said to a woman you love, you are not allowed to say those same things to yourself". The #TOGETHERBAND film is made to celebrate the launch of UN Global Goal 5: Gender Equality on 8 March.

Princess Eugenie is marking International Women's Day

Last month, Eugenie first spoke about her involvement, writing on Instagram: "I'm so proud to be part of #TOGETHERBAND. I chose Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth because I believe that everyone in the world deserves to be free from slavery and that all people have the right to their own future." She added: "Through my work with TASC I've seen the incredible power of what can be achieved when people support and uplift each other.

"With #TOGETHERBAND we have the opportunity to create great change and I hope we can all join forces to reach the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. And thank you @graceaforrest for sharing yours with me and for being an inspiration. I'd like to share my band with @elliegoulding who is consistently fighting to change the world." #TOGETHERBAND is a global movement which champions the United Nations 17 Global Goals for a sustainable future. These Goals have the power to end poverty, fight inequality and stop climate change.

