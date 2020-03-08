Princess Eugenie has given an incredible insight into her close bond with her big sister Princess Beatrice as she marked International Women's Day on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, the royal shared a gorgeous black-and-white photo of herself and Beatrice, and wrote alongside it: "What can I say? She's the greatest and has been there since I was born. Beatrice has been an inspirational big sister since 1990." Eugenie and Beatrice are the best of friends, and Eugenie is getting ready to play a special role in her older sibling's royal wedding in May, when she marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, London.

Eugenie paid tribute to her big sister on International Women's Day

As well as Beatrice, Eugenie also paid tribute to several other special women in her life, including her mum, Sarah Ferguson, and her grandmother, the Queen. The 29-year-old posted a black-and-white photo of Sarah alongside a picture of her and Beatrice with their mum as little girls and wrote: "My beautiful mumma has been a constant inspiration since the day I was born. She has taught me so much of what it is to feel empowered as a woman."

Eugenie shared a lovely post about her mum Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew's daughter chose a black-and-white photo of Her Majesty as a young woman, and a photo taken more recently, alongside the caption: "Her Majesty, the Queen, my grandmother, has dedicated her life to so many others. She has taught me so much by her wonderful example." Other women that Eugenie paid tribute to included Aloka Mitra, who founded Women's Interlink Foundation in 1990, and Mags McHugh, the nurse at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital who looked after the royal after her eight-hour surgery to correct her scoliosis.

The royal also gave a special mention to her grandmother, the Queen

Eugenie wasn't the only member of the royal family to mark International Women's Day. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a collage photo on Instagram which consisted of four pictures taken of different groups of women who have stood out to them over the past year. These were the women who look after children at the SOS Children's Village in Pakistan, where they went to visit during their royal tour in 2019, the midwives at Kingston Hospital Maternity Unit, who Kate worked with while undertaking two days of work experience, and Eileen Fenton, who received an MBE from Prince William last year as the first woman to complete the Cross Channel Swimming Race in 1950, at the age of 21. The fourth image was of Yvonne Bernstein, a holocaust survivor who Kate took photographs of in January to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.

The Royal Family Instagram account shared a picture of the Queen during her first Trooping the Colour as a monarch in 1953, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used the day to share a glimpse of Meghan's visit to the Robert Clack School in Dagenham to hear from students on what International Women's Day meant to them.

