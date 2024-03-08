The Princess of Wales' low-key Mother's Day plans revealed

Mother's Day in the UK falls on Sunday and like many families celebrating this weekend, the Princess of Wales can expect flowers, handmade cards, and perhaps some home-baked treats, as reported in this week's issue of HELLO!

As Kate continues her recovery in Windsor following her planned abdominal surgery in January, she is likely to have a low-key but still special day at home with her three children Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis – all put together under the supervision of her husband Prince William, who has been holding the fort at home.

Kate, 42, will no doubt be relishing every moment of her time with her brood before she steps up once again to do her duties after Easter.

© Getty Kate will most likely have a low-key Mother's Day this year

For the first time in years, she is enjoying being a full-time mum and not having to juggle family life with royal work and charity commitments.

HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash says: "Kate may not have been on the school run or at sports matches, but she has been able to spend plenty of time with her children at home over the past few weeks and they will have been such a tonic for her.

"Her family are absolutely at the centre of her world, so being able to have George, Charlotte and Louis at home with her has no doubt really boosted her spirits."

Kensington Palace released this photo of Kate and Prince Louis last year

In previous years, the royals have publicly marked Mother's Day, either by releasing new personal family photos or showing fans how they've been celebrating. Last year, Kensington Palace shared two portraits – one of Kate and her three children sitting in a tree, and another of the Princess cradling her younger son Louis. The photos were taken at the Waleses' country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

In 2021, the palace also shared a photo of a home-baked cake the royal children had made for their mother, as well as photos of cards the kids had written to their late grandmother, Princess Diana, who they affectionately call Granny Diana.

Royal watchers are hoping the Princess will publicly mark Mother's Day this weekend, perhaps with the release of a photo, but it's looking unlikely as Kate has made no public statement or official appearance since her surgery. She appears to be keeping a very low-profile until she has to return to work.

And it wouldn't be the first time she's missed out on a public celebration. In 2022, William and Kate were travelling back from their slightly controversial Caribbean tour on Mother's Day, and they preferred to celebrate their reunion with their children in private.