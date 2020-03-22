Prince George reveals talent for art as he makes Kate Middleton cute Mother's Day card

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have an artist in the making! On Sunday, the royal couple shared a photo of a handmade Mother's Day card that Prince George had made his mum, which reveals the six-year-old's creative side. The beautiful card had a vase of flowers in the centre of a table, which had been created by collage. The yellow vase had a red love heart in the centre, while pink scrunched-up tissue paper created flowers, which contrasted against a blue background. It is thought that George made the card at his school, Thomas's Battersea, before it was shut amid the coronavirus outbreak last week.

Prince George made Kate Middleton a lovely Mother's Day card

MORE: Kate Middleton shares new photo of children in Norfolk to mark Mother's Day

George's card no doubt went down a treat with Kate, who encourages her three children to express their creativity. The Duchess is an incredibly hands-on mum and has often spoken about the activities she enjoys doing with George and his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one. These include painting at home and baking, while Charlotte enjoys making handmade jewellery. Kate also encourages her children to stay active and spend time outside. William, meanwhile, previously revealed that he plays football in the garden with his two oldest children, and how he has been teaching them that boys and girls can be equally good at the sport.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Happy Mother's Day!

Kate is a doting mum to George, Charlotte and Louis

It is likely that the Cambridges are spending Mother's Day at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where they were spotted last weekend. Following Boris Johnson's new guidelines on social-distancing, it is unlikely the royal couple will have chosen to travel anywhere. Last Sunday, Kate was seen out with all three of her children in her local Sainsbury's, eyeing up the children's clothes. The family were spotted by Kate Carter, founder of Ugly Duckling Creations, who was surprised to see the young family just two feet away from her when she went to stock up on supplies with her two-year-old daughter. "She was with the children, and she looked lovely. She is absolutely beautiful, and the children were beautiful. They were so well behaved," Kate told HELLO!.

READ: Why Mother's Day will be different for Kate Middleton this year

With the coronavirus pandemic, George and Charlotte will now be home-schooled. A spokesperson for Thomas's London Day Schools said: "Due to the increasing number of children and staff absent from school because of the coronavirus pandemic, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March." He added: "From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.