The importance of staying active during the coronavirus lockdown has been widely spoken about. The royal family's daily lives have also been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reside at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, they often spend weekends and school holidays at their country estate, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

READ: How Prince Harry and Prince William found out Prince Charles had coronavirus

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Kate visit NHS 111 centre

Mum-of-three Kate usually has a busy week with the school run and her royal engagements, but public meetings have been postponed for now. Her eldest children Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, are also being home-schooled, like thousands of other children across the UK.

HELLO! takes a look at how the Duchess of Cambridge could be staying active during this unprecedented time.

Exercise

Kate playing tennis during a visit to Essex in 2018

The Duchess is naturally sporty and was a keen athlete while she was at school. No doubt Kate will let off some steam with a daily run or walk. If the Cambridges are staying at Anmer Hall, the property has a swimming pool and a tennis court. Kate has been receiving tennis lessons at the exclusive Hurlingham Club in Fulham, according to reports last year, and she can easily practise her skills at her country home.

The Duchess recently spoke about parenting on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast and said that loves spending time outside with her family, adding: "As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it’s something I'm really passionate about. I think it's so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying those foundations. It's such a great environment to actually spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of 'I've got to cook' and 'I've got to do this'. And actually, it’s so simple."

Home-schooling

The Cambridges on Charlotte's first day at school in 2019

Prince George and Princess Charlotte usually attend the £18,915-a-year Thomas's school in Battersea, but as of last week, the royal children will be taught by remote learning. While their teachers will give lessons through online learning platforms, like thousands of other mums, Kate is likely to be on hand to supervise and give the children help if they need it.

Parents across the UK are singing the praises of The Body Coach – Joe Wicks – who has been streaming live PE lessons for children every day on YouTube. We wonder if George and Charlotte have been giving them a go too?

MORE: How Prince William and Kate Middleton will home-school Prince George and Princess Charlotte during coronavirus

Cooking and baking

Kate making pizzas

Kate has often spoken about her love of cooking and confessed during a visit to St Luke's Community Centre in 2018 that George and Charlotte love making pizza dough. The Duchess also told chef Mary Berry during the Christmas special A Berry Royal Christmas, that the family grow their own vegetables, saying: "We've got carrots, beans, beetroot – a massive favourite – Louis absolutely loves beetroot."

April and May are usually busy months for the royals as many members of the family will be celebrating birthdays. The Queen turns 94 on 21 April, Prince Louis will be two on 23 April and Charlotte will mark her fifth birthday on 2 May. It could give Kate a chance to finesse her baking skills – she also revealed to Mary that she stays up late to make her children's birthday cakes.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie secretly dropping off care packages to NHS staff during coronavirus

Art and photography

Kate loves getting behind the camera lens

Another way Kate could be keeping active is through her passion for the arts and photography. The Duchess often takes the official portraits of her children to mark occasions such as birthdays. She graduated from the University of St Andrews with a 2:1 in history of art and since marrying into the royal family, the Duchess has become patron of the National Portrait Gallery, the Victoria & Albert Museum, the Royal Photographic Society and the Foundling Museum. One of Kate's sketches also featured on the order of service for her younger sister Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews in May 2017.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.