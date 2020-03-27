Sarah Ferguson hands out sweet treats to hard-working staff during COVID-19 crisis - see photo Sarah has shown her appreciation during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak

Sarah, Duchess of York has thanked her friend Hermann Bühlbecker - a German confectionery entrepreneur - for showing her support to "hard workers in the UK". Taking to her Instagram page on Friday morning, the 60-year-old shared a snap of herself carrying a large box of sweet treats from the confectionary company. "Thank you @hermann_buehlbecker and @lambertz_gruppe for your support of all the hard workers in the UK #coronavirus #lambertz," she wrote.

Sarah Ferguson shared this snap of the treats

The heartfelt post comes shortly after it was reported that Sarah joined her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie and Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank delivering care packages to NHS staff. According to Mail Online, the trio were spotted driving through London to hand out care packages to workers at Hammersmith Hospital on two separate occasions.

The deliveries reportedly contained a number of essentials for frontline staff battling the COVID-19 crisis, including toothpaste, soap, shower gel, hand wash, anti-bacterial wipes, dried pasta, pasta sauces, rice, cereal bars and tinned fruit. A source told the newspaper: "They wanted to do anything they could to help."

Meanwhile, Sarah has also teamed up with British chocolate brand Love Cocoa, who are donating sweet treats to the NHS for every item bought. Earlier this week, the mum-of-two posted a thought-provoking message on Instagram in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The Duchess of York uploaded a snapshot of a cherry blossom tree in full bloom, as she contemplated nature's role in the ongoing crisis.

Sarah wrote: "Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms… Like the spoilt children we are. She gave us time and she gave us warnings. She was so patient with us. She gave us fire and floods, she tried to warn us but in the end she took back control. She has sent us to our rooms and when she is finished clearing up our mess. She will let us out to play again. How will we use this time? Xxxx."

