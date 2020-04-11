The Countess of Wessex makes surprising outing in mask and gloves to help homeless people during coronavirus outbreak Prince Edward's wife visited the Hope Hub in Surrey Heath

The royal family have been working from home since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, but earlier this week, one member made a surprising outing – the Countess of Wessex.

Loading the player...

Prince Edward's wife left her Surrey home, Bagshot Park, to visit the Hope Hub, which works to prevent and end homelessness in Surrey Heath and surrounding areas. The outing was revealed by the Surrey Heath Council Twitter account, who shared several pictures of the secret visit.

The caption read: "It was a joy to welcome HRH The Countess of Wessex on Thursday 9 April to visit @thehopehub to meet staff & volunteers & help pack emergency food parcels for vulnerable Clients who are in temporary accommodation during COVID-19 and would otherwise be homeless. Chief Exec Mags Mercer."

MORE: The Queen forced to cancel high-profile royal event due to COVID-19 outbreak

During the surprise visit, Sophie, 55, helped pack and deliver Easter food parcels for homeless and vulnerable people in emergency accommodation in Surrey Hearth. During the engagement, the royal wore latex gloves and a surgical mask to stay protected. She was also pictured alongside other people whilst maintaining a two metre safety distance.

Despite being in self-isolation, the royals have continued to carry out royal engagements from home. Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted teachers at a Lancashire school as they thanked them for their dedication during the coronavirus crisis, in a video call. Prince William and Kate spoke with staff and children at Casterton Primary Academy, which is located close to Burnley General Hospital and has a high percentage of pupils whose parents are key workers.

Prince Edward's brother, Prince Andrew, has also been busy, together with his ex wife Sarah Ferguson and his two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The royal, who has maintained a low profile since January, when he announced he would be stepping down from royal duties, was pictured this week packing gift bags for the Thames Hospice in Windsor, continuing his family's efforts to support the NHS during the coronavirus crisis.