Princess Beatrice & Edoardo, Zara & Mike Tindall & more's lockdown fitness secrets revealed

From Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton, the royals are an especially active family. Here, we take a look at exactly what they do to stay fit, including habits that some of them have picked up since the coronavirus pandemic began...

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

In an interview with The Financial Times, Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo revealed that the couple have invested in an at-home Peloton spin bike, meaning that there is no need for them to leave the house during lockdown. When asked what he does to de-stress he explained, "I go for a run in the park, I get on my Peloton bike or play squash. It's not a ritual but something I do when I have the time. There's always the feeling that you don't want to do it before you start, but once it's over you feel so much better."

Zara and Mike Tindall

Similarly to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo, Mike Tindall recently revealed that he and Zara own a Wattbike. Much like a Peloton bike, it's a training mechanism that works like a spin bike from the comfort of your own home. Mike recently used his to compete in a competition for Cure Parkinson's Trust.

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate playing tennis during an engagement in Essex in 2018

Kate is naturally sporty and was a keen athlete while she was at school. During the first lockdown period, the Cambridges were staying at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, which has a swimming pool and a tennis court. Kate has been receiving tennis lessons at the exclusive Hurlingham Club in Fulham, according to reports last year, and she can easily practise her skills at her country home.

The Duchess recently spoke about parenting on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast and she said that she loves being outdoors with her family, adding: "As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it’s something I'm really passionate about. I think it's so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying those foundations. It's such a great environment to actually spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of 'I've got to cook' and 'I've got to do this'. And actually, it’s so simple."

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan would regularly post about yoga on Instagram

As Prince Harry and Meghan settle into their new life in LA, no doubt the Duchess will try and fit in some yoga practice. In an interview with Best Health in 2016, Meghan revealed that her interest in the hobby came from her close relationship with her mother, Doria Ragland. "Yoga is my thing," she said. "My mum is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mummy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven." She continued: "I was very resistant as a kid, but she said, 'Flower, you will find your practice – just give it time.'"

The Queen

The Queen pictured horse riding in Windsor in April 2019

Her Majesty may be approaching her 94th birthday, but it's thought she still indulges in her passion of horse riding. She had her first riding lesson at the age of three and was given her first pony, a Shetland mare named Peggy by her grandfather King George V, on her fourth birthday. The Queen is currently staying at Windsor Castle and will surely use the grounds for some daily exercise. The monarch was pictured enjoying a horse ride in her Berkshire residence in November 2019.

Lady Louise Windsor

Prince Edward and Lady Louise horse riding in March 2020

The Earl and Countess of Wessex's eldest child, 16, developed a passion for horse riding from a young age, just like her grandmother, the Queen. Lady Louise and her father, Prince Edward, were last pictured enjoying a horse ride in Windsor at the end of March, which is close to their Surrey home, Bagshot Park.

