Princess Eugenie shares post-run selfie after raising money for the NHS Princess Eugenie has been raising money for the NHS as well as distributing donations across the country

Princess Eugenie and her family are doing everything in their hands to help frontline NHS workers during the coronavirus outbreak. The royal and her parents have been coordinating with brands across the country to distribute essential products such as hand wash, hand cream and fresh fruit and vegetables to those in need. And now, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter has taken on another challenge to raise money for the NHS - a 5km run.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Eugenie shared a picture of herself post run with her hair tied up in a ponytail and not wearing any makeup, whilst wearing her headphones to presumably listen to music whilst taking part in the challenge.

"Run 5, donate 5, nominate 5," she wrote across the image, meaning that she had ran five kilometres, had donated £5 to the NHS and would be nominating five more people to take part in the challenge that has been set up by Run for Heroes and that has already raised nearly £3million.

Princess Eugenie has been incredibly active on social media whilst self-isolating in at her parent's home in Windsor. Earlier this week, the 30-year-old stunned royal fans when she unveiled an incredible hidden talent – she can paint!

Eugenie shared her gift on Instagram to celebrate World Art Day on Wednesday, uploading a photograph of a pink flower and then another snap of her hand-painted version. Captioning the post, Eugenie wrote: "It's World Art Day... I wanted to share something I did some years ago now. Looking through my old art and crafts has been so fun today and I just hope this time can bring about more creativity from anyone who enjoys it. Happy #worldartday."

Eugenie's followers were gobsmacked by her talent, with one commenting: "Princess, this is beautiful!!!! Totally keep painting." Another added: "Looks so realistic." A third wrote: "I thought that was a photo you are a very talented woman." And a fourth added: "Beautiful, well done and thank you for sharing with us."