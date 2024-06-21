Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles shares sweet baby photo of Prince William to mark his son's birthday
The Prince of Wales turned 42 on 21 June

Prince Charles with William in 2024 and 1982© Getty / RCT
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
17 minutes ago
The King shared an adorable baby photograph to mark the Prince of Wales's 42nd birthday on Friday.

The black and white portrait taken in 1982 shows the little Prince smiling and sitting on his father's lap as then Prince Charles beams affectionately at his son.

"Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!" the caption read.

Prince Charles with baby William in 1982© RCT
Prince Charles with baby William in 1982

It comes just days after Prince William posted a childhood snap with Charles to mark Father's Day last Sunday.

The photograph showed the pair playing football in the gardens of Kensington Palace in 1984, with William dressed in dungarees and a striped blue top and Charles in a grey double-breasted suit.

"Happy Father's Day, Pa," the social media post, personally signed by William, said.

Kensington Palace also released a picture of William with his three children on a beach in Norfolk, taken by the Princess of Wales.

George, Charlotte and Louis paid tribute to their father on Father's Day© The Princess of Wales
George, Charlotte and Louis paid tribute to their father on Father's Day

Earlier this week, the Prince of Wales shared a carriage with his stepmother, Queen Camilla, at Royal Ascot, where he was joined by his in-laws, Carole and Michael Middleton, his cousins and close friends.

Carole Middleton smiling at Prince William© Getty
William at Royal Ascot with mother-in-law Carole

On the eve of his birthday, William flew to Germany to watch England draw 1-1 against Denmark. The Prince was reunited with King Frederik of Denmark and his daughter, Princess Josephine, with the royals posing for a photo ahead of the match.

LISTEN: Royal photographer decodes Prince William and Kate's 'look of love' at Trooping

All about Prince William

Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales was born second in line to the throne at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, at 9.03pm on 21 June 1982.

He weighed 7lb 1 1/2oz and was the first-born son of the then-Prince and the Princess of Wales.

Prince Charles and Diana at home in Kensington Palace, London, with their sons Prince William and Prince Harry, December 1986© Getty
Prince Charles and Diana at home in Kensington Palace, London, with their sons Prince William and Prince Harry, December 1986

At just nine months old, he accompanied his parents on a six-week official visit to Australia and New Zealand, which was a break from tradition with royal babies usually left at home in the care of nannies.

His mother, Diana, Princess of Wales tragically died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 when William was 15 and his brother Harry was 12, with the young princes walking behind her coffin during her funeral procession.

kate and william on wedding day© Getty
William and Kate on their wedding day

William met Kate Middleton at St Andrews University in Fife, and the pair married at Westminster Abbey in 2011 after dating for more than eight years.

They welcomed their first child Prince George in 2013, followed by Princess Charlotte in 2015, and then Prince Louis in 2018.

