Sarah Ferguson has been giving fans a virtual tour of her home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor over the past week while reading bedtime stories to children in various rooms of the house. On Tuesday, the Duchess of York invited people inside her conservatory as she read Little Miss Lucky by Roger Hargreaves. The mother-of-two shared a photo of herself holding up the popular children's book on Instagram, as she sat by the window of the spacious room. Behind her was a bunch of flowers, while a glimpse of the stunning garden was also visible. On the table next to Sarah was a beautiful vintage-style vase, and a potted plant.

VIDEO: Sarah Ferguson shares rare family photos of her children

Sarah Ferguson read Little Miss Lucky from her conservatory on Tuesday evening

The children's author lives with ex-husband Prince Andrew in the family home where they raised their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. During an interview in 2016, Sarah discussed what it was like living with Andrew. Speaking to Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands, she said: "I'm in and out all the time and he's in and out all the time." Eugenie has also given an insight into what it's like inside the private property that same year when she invited Harper's Bazaar into her home for an interview and photoshoot. The publication described Royal Lodge as: "The definition of comfy cosy, with family pictures scattered around and Norfolk terriers wandering in and out."

The Duchess of York inside her living room at the Royal Lodge

The Grade II-listed house is in the grounds of Windsor Great Park and the Duke of York has lived in the 30-room property since 2004, with Sarah joining him four years later in 2008. The residence was previously the Queen Mother’s Windsor home until her death in 2002, and has undergone significant renovation since Andrew has lived there, with reports that he has added an indoor swimming pool.

During the lockdown, Sarah has been doing her bit to help by delighting children around the world with her daily stories. The 60-year-old set up the idea last week in a bid to help entertain young people during these uncertain times. Sarah's stories have been a hit with many famous faces too, including Poppy Delevingne and Catherine Zeta-Jones – who commented on the royal's recent post about her reading Little Red: "Used to read this to Dylan and Carys, love it." Sarah has written a number of children's books over the years, including Ballerina Rosie, Budgie Goes to Sea, and Matthew and the Bullies.

