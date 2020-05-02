Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden introduce new family dog – and reveal his cute name Princess Victoria was first spotted with the puppy last week

Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden have introduced their new family member – a puppy named Rio! Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning, the Swedish princess revealed that their cavoodle, which is a crossbreed dog, the offspring of a Poodle and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, had been living with them at Haga Palace for a week.

In the two pictures released, the adorable dark brown puppy can be seen running in the Palace's large outdoor area and later posing with the whole family. Rio looks very cosy in Princess Victoria's arms, as Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar giggle in delight.

News of the new addition first broke earlier this week, after the family were spotted on a walk in Haga Park at the weekend and the crown princess was pictured carrying the puppy inside her jacket.

Victoria and Daniel aren't the only Swedish royals to own a dog – the crown princess' parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, have two pooches called Brandy and Bingo. Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia have a dog named Siri, while Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill have recently welcomed a puppy named Teddy to their family home in Florida.

The crown princess and prince have remained at their official residence, Haga Palace, in Stockholm since the coronavirus lockdown began in the country. During the Easter holidays, Victoria and Daniel caught up with the rest of the Swedish royals over a video call. King Carl and Queen Silvia are currently staying at their summer residence Stenhammar Palace in Södermanland, while Prince Carl and Princess Sofia are at their home, Villa Solbacken, in Stockholm.