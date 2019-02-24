Royal cuddles! See the stunning new portrait released by royal family Happy anniversary!

Spring is just around the corner and love is in the air, especially for this adorable royal couple who are celebrating their ten-year wedding anniversary. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden look loved-up in a new portrait shared by the Swedish Royal Court on their official Instagram account on Sunday morning. The photo shows Victoria cuddling Daniel with a hand placed on his chest, as he lovingly looks down at his wife while wrapping an arm around her.

The sweet picture was captioned in Swedish with a message that translates to: "Today, February 24, it is 10 years since the engagement between H.K.H. The Crown Princess and Mr Daniel Westling were honoured at the Royal Palace. The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel are therefore happy to share this private photo that was taken last year. The second picture was taken on Princess Sibylla's floor on February 24, 2009."

This was the third special photo shared by the Swedish royals this weekend. On Saturday, they released two new official photographs of Princess Estelle on her seventh birthday. One shows her with her younger brother Prince Oscar as they happily ride together in a sleigh, and another shows the little Princess sweetly stroking her horse. Set against a snowy outdoors backdrop, the royal siblings clearly had lots of fun playing in during a recent winter break.

